Jack Grealish completes Manchester City move on six-year deal

Manchester City have announced the signing of Jack Grealish on a six-year deal from Aston Villa.

Grealish, 25, leaves Villa having made 213 appearances over the course of eight seasons, scoring 32 goals.

The Premier League champions had been heavily linked with England midfielder Grealish all summer, with a reported £100m British record deal agreed.

HE'S HERE!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2021 See more

City confirmed Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departure of long-serving striker Sergio Aguero.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” Grealish said on www.mancity.com.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep (Guardiola) coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

“To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Grealish as “an incredible talent”.

Jack Grealish was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Begiristain said: “Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see. His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

“I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City.

“Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.”

Grealish, who had four years remaining on his Villa contract, developed into one of English football’s hottest properties.

The midfielder scored six goals in the Premier League last season, also providing 10 assists, and went on to help England reach the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow updated supporters this evening on the circumstances surrounding the departure of Jack Grealish.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 5, 2021 See more

Birmingham-born Grealish admitted it was not an easy decision to leave his boyhood club.

“It was obviously a difficult few months because I have been an Aston Villa fan for my whole life,” he said.

“But when I spoke to the manager here and you see what type of players they have got here, in the end it was something I couldn’t say no to. I am absolutely delighted to be here.”

Grealish revealed the chance to play Champions League football next season and to push for top club honours were key to moving to City this summer.

“There are obviously a lot of reasons why I decided to come here. The manager has been a massive factor; playing under the best manager in the world was something I couldn’t really turn down, (and) obviously the players that we have got here,” Grealish said.

“Competing for major trophies is something that I wanted to do. It was something I couldn’t turn down. Let’s hope it is a successful one.”

Grealish feels he can earn his place in Guardiola’s starting XI.

“It is something that I thrive off and I think everyone needs to be kept on their toes for competition for places,” the midfielder said.

“There is so much talent here and I just cannot wait to get in and amongst it and speak with these guys.

“I still think I am young, I am only 25, so I can still learn from all these people.

“I can’t wait to do that, to play and train with them and just be in and around them.

“You can learn from these people and I cannot wait to get started and to get playing.”