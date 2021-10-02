Jack Ross admits Hibernian have ‘big incentive’ to beat Rangers

Jack Ross is hoping the incentive of going into the October international break as cinch Premiership leaders can help drive Hibernian to victory at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Easter Road side led the way in the early weeks of the season and will have the chance to go back to the summit if they defeat Rangers, who are currently a point above them.

Hibs manager Ross said: “It’s a big game for us. I’ve enjoyed our training week this week. I think having a clear week is important for us.

“There’s a big incentive to be prepared properly for the game and big motivation in terms of where it could take us in the league.

“We’ve had spells this seasons where we’ve already been top and we’ve gone into weekends with the incentive of staying top and we’ve enjoyed that feeling so we want to go and get that again at close of play on Sunday.”

Rangers are widely deemed to have been unconvincing so far this season, but Ross is braced for a formidable challenge.

He said: “Rangers are top of the league again which suggests they’re still a very good team. I don’t see enough of them to comment properly on performance levels.

“All I see are results and their results have enabled them to be top of the league again. It’s the most difficult task you’ll get at the moment to go to the home of the champions and a team that’s top of the league.

“They’ve got a home record that’s been incredible for a couple of seasons now. We’ll look to dent that and record a victory but we’re respectful of the challenge we face.”