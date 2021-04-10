Jack Ross encouraged by last trip to Ibrox as Hibernian chase Rangers upset

Hibernian have yet to beat Rangers this season but boss Jack Ross will travel to Ibrox on Sunday with confidence.

The newly-crowned Premiership champions are unbeaten in the league so far and have not lost at home domestically since Hamilton emerged with a shock 1-0 victory in March 2020.

Ross is aware of the task his side faces but after two narrow 1-0 defeats and a 2-2 draw against Steven Gerrard’s side this season, he believes Hibs can cause an upset and bolster their bid for a third-place finish.

“It is the biggest task you can get currently in Scottish football,” said Ross.

“That record is not easy to put together and is testament to Rangers’ level of consistency this season and beyond

“For us, we gauge it on the time we were there this season, on Boxing Day and we performed really well and pushed Rangers really hard that day.

“We feel all the games against them this season have been hugely competitive and that game at Ibrox we felt we performed well.

“If we perform to the same level then I think we have a chance of winning the game.

“On that day we lost it and that is why they have that terrific home record, because they have found ways to win games at times.

“But for us, while acknowledging the size of the task, we take a lot of encouragement from the last time we were there.”

Defender Josh Doig, reportedly on the radar of Leicester is also confident ahead of the first of five post-split fixtures.

The 18-year-old said: “Every time we have played against them we have put in a brilliant effort.

“We look fit and sharp in training and we are all focused and ready to go.”

Doig has broken into the Hibs team in a season where matches are played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Previously on loan at League Two side Queen’s Park, he looks forward to the day when he will be able to play in front of crowds.

He said: “It is a normality for me playing in front of no fans.

“It does feel like playing first-team football but I can’t wait to play in front of fans.

“In the under-18s and development squad there were no fans there.

“The last time I played in front of a crowd was with Queen’s Park, they get about 1,000 but Hampden is so big you hardly notice them, it is crazy but I was loving it.

” I think it will be shock to the system when the fans are back in but I am looking forward to it. I am nervous about it but I can’t wait.”