Jadson open to Juventus move

Corinthians midfielder Jadson would be open to a move to Juventus when the January transfer window opens.

The Brazilian won the Campeonato Brasileiro title with the Sao Paulo giants earlier this month, scoring 13 goals and supplying 12 assist across the league campaign.

Despite being linked with a move to Chinese side Tianjin Sogjiang, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man has refused to rule out a return to Europe.

Asked if there was an Italian side he would like to play for, Jadson told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I've always followed Juventus. Last year they deserved to win the Champions League as Carlos Tevez and Paul Pogba had great campaigns.

"I'm happy at Corinthians, but if a great offer were to arrive I wouldn't have a reason to turn it down. It would depend how things are at that time.

"When I said no to a move to China [earlier in the year] it was because it wasn't the right time, though if something interesting came up I could say yes.

"[I would maybe prefer] Spain, because they focus on keeping possession, but I can adapt to any style."