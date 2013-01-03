Jagielka agrees long-term deal with Everton
By app
England defender Phil Jagielka could see out his career at Everton after signing a contract extension keeping him at the Premier League club until 2017.
Everton said on their website on Thursday that the 30-year-old centre-back had added two years to an existing deal that runs out at the end of the 2014/15 season.
"We are delighted Phil has agreed to commit his long term future here at Goodison Park," said chief executive Robert Elstone.
"Phil is a hugely important and influential player and I, like many Evertonians, look forward to seeing him play in a Blue shirt for many years to come."
Jagielka joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2007.
