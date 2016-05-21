Jamaica finalise Copa America squad
Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan will lead Jamaica at the 2016 Copa America Centenario.
There were few surprises as Jamaica coach Winfried Schafer named his final 23-man squad for the upcoming Copa America Centenario.
Jamaica are led by Leicester City captain Wes Morgan, who will be full of confidence after having guided the side to a remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16.
The experience duo of Rodolph Austin and Je-Vaughn Watson - who have almost 130 caps between them - were named in the midfield, but Schafer elected not to pick 72-time international Demar Phillips.
There was also no room for 25-year-old Deshorn Brown, who stole the headlines at last year's Copa America in Chile after taking a selfie on the pitch with Lionel Messi following their 1-0 loss to Argentina.
Jamaica will contest Group C of the tournament - which kicks off in the United States on June 3 - alongside Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Shafer and Co. face Venezuela first up on June 5 before fronting Mexico four days later, finishing off the group with a clash against 15-time winners Uruguay on June 13.
Jamaica squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Duwayne Kerr (Stjarnan), Ryan Thompson (Saint Louis FC)
Defenders: Rosario Harriott (Harbour View FC), Michael Hector (Reading), Kemar Lawrence (New York RB), Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace), Wes Morgan (Leicester City), Damano Solomon (Portmore United), Jermaine Taylor (Portland Timbers)
Midfielders: Rodolph Austin (Brondby IF), Michael Binns (Portmore United), Chevone Marsh (Cavaler Sports Club), Joel McAnuff (Leyton Orient), Garath McCleary (Reading), Andrew Vanzie (Humble Lion FC), Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution), Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers)
Forwards: Giles Barnes (Houston Dynamo), Simon Dawkins (San Jose Earthquakes), Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City), Allan Ottey (Montego Bay United), Dever Orgill (IFK Marieham)
