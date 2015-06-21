Jamaica's Brown hits headlines after on-pitch selfie with Messi

Jamaica will head home from the Copa America having failed to score a goal, yet Deshorn Brown made sure he hit the headlines by grabbing an opportunistic on-pitch selfie with Lionel Messi following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Argentina.

Winfried Schafer's men put in a spirited display in their final Group B fixture, restricting tournament favourites Argentina to a solitary goal - courtesy of Gonzalo Higuain - in Vina del Mar.

The contest saw Messi win his 100th cap and the Barcelona superstar was the centre of attention at full-time as Brown seized his chance to claim a cheeky post-match memento.

After using his phone to capture a selfie with Messi, Brown shared the image on his Instagram account.

The accompanying message read: "Not the result we were looking for, but I get to meet the best player in the world and it was a great feeling to play against him!! Best of luck to Messi and Argentina in the rest [of the] tournament!!"