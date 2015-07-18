Jamaica's Powell denies walk-out due to lack of game time
Alvas Powell refuted reports he walked out on Jamaica's CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign due to a lack of game time.
Jamaica defender Alvas Powell has apologised for walking out on his team-mates at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but refuted reports his reasoning was due to a lack of game time.
Powell, who plays for MLS club Portland Timbers, played just 20 minutes of Jamaica's three Group B fixtures at the continental event, coming on as a second-half substitute in their 1-0 win over El Salvador in Toronto.
It was reported the 20-year-old was frustrated with coach Winfried Schafer due to a lack of game time, but Powell claimed this was not his reason for walking out - but did not reveal an alternative.
"Firstly, I would like to sincerely apologise to the people of Jamaica, the JFF [Jamaica Football Federation] and my team-mates," Powell's statement read.
"I am truly sorry this situation has occurred, as I wanted to play for my country in the Gold Cup.
"Unfortunately, things were not handled right and I take full responsibility for my actions, but this wasn't to do with lack of playing time.
"At this time, I do not want to say anything further out of respect for my team-mates and the JFF.
"It is our first priority to make sure the team is concentrating on the task at hand, which is advancing in the Gold Cup.
"Hopefully I can work through these things with the manager and federation as representing my country is an honour and something I take great pride in, and in the future I very much want to be a part of my country's national team.
"I am confident the [Reggae] Boyz will continue to have success and I am 100 per cent behind the team."
Powell's absence for the remainder of the tournament leaves Schafer with another selection headache for Saturday's quarter-final against Haiti, adding to the unavailability of Jermaine Taylor (quadriceps), Je-Vaughn Watson and Darren Mattocks (both suspended).
Powell has been capped 13 times for Jamaica, after debuting in 2012.
