James Maddison hoping Leicester keep winning feeling going

Leicester midfielder James Maddison wants to continue the feel-good factor at the King Power Stadium by extending their winning run.

The Foxes host struggling Everton on Sunday afternoon looking to record a sixth straight Premier League victory.

Even a draw would be enough to take Brendan Rodgers’ side above champions Manchester City and into second place.

With victories over Burnley, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Brighton, Maddison does not want the winning feeling to end just yet.

“It’s five Premier League wins on the bounce now, and we don’t want to stop now,” the England international told lcfc.com.

“We want to keep going because it’s such a good feeling. How I’ve described the place, we don’t want to stop because we’re going to work with a smile on our faces every day.

“We hope to keep that going and we’ll see where that takes us. There’s a great feeling at the place.

“Training is intense, and we don’t want to take our foot off the gas. We’ve got to beat Everton on Sunday. That’s how we’ve got to look at it.”

Rodgers can stick with his winning formula as defender Jonny Evans is available despite being forced off in the win over Brighton.

The former Manchester United player was struggling with cramp but is in line to retain his place against the Toffees as Leicester look to equal their top-flight record for consecutive wins.