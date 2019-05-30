Tottenham want Leicester star with their Champions League windfall

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League, providing seven goals and seven assists in his first campaign at the King Power Stadium.

The Mirror believes that Mauricio Pochettino has been impressed with the performances of the playmaker and sees room for further improvement.

Spurs could earn as much as £72 million in prize money for reaching the Champions League final and the Argentine will be handed a portion of that to invest in new players.

The England international is unlikely to be short of suitors and the Foxes would require a bid significantly higher than the £22.5 million they paid Norwich City for his signature last summer to consider a sale.

Read more...

SURPRISE! 5 teams you didn’t know have played in a European Cup final

UNLUCKY The 9 best teams that DIDN'T win a thing