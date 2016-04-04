James needs backing from Real Madrid, says Bacca

Carlos Bacca is confident that James Rodriguez will overcome his recent difficulties at Real Madrid, but urged the club to give him the support he needs.

After joining Madrid for €80 million in July 2014, James scored 17 goals in all competitions during his first season, but has been unable to replicate those fine performances this year.

The 24-year-old has only started 13 of his team's 31 La Liga games under Rafael Benitez and replacement Zinedine Zidane, while also facing criticism for off-pitch issues.

James was an unused substitute in the 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona last Saturday, but Bacca has little doubt his compatriot will eventually come good and become a key figure at Santiago Bernabeu again.

"I think James is looking good," the AC Milan striker told FIFA.

"A player needs his club to show confidence in him. In his first season, which is the hardest, he did really well.

"Now, after a change of coach and working methods, it's not gone as well and he's come in for some criticism. But with the mentality he has, his football ability and his quality, he's going to achieve big things."

Bacca has netted 16 goals in 35 appearances since joining Milan from Sevilla, but he stressed his move to Serie A has not been easy.

He continued: "It's been quite difficult - for a striker, Italian football is tough.

"For a striker here, it's difficult to stand out just in attacking terms, just in terms of goals. Here, a striker has a lot more work to do tactically, in supporting other areas of the team's play. But I was really excited about coming and playing in Italy and I'm enjoying every day of it.

"The coaching staff have put faith in me, my team-mates have helped me a lot and the club has made things easier for me. Bit by bit the results are coming."