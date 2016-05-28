James wants Real Madrid stay despite Champions League final snub

James Rodriguez has insisted he wants to stay at Real Madrid, despite spending the entirety of the Champions League final win over Atletico Madrid on the bench.

The Colombia international has lost his starting berth this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the European champions in recent weeks.

James was dealt another blow on Saturday as he missed out on a spot in the starting XI once more, with Zinedine Zidane opting to field Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in a three-man midfield at San Siro.

The Madrid coach then decided to bring on Isco for Kroos after the break, while Lucas Vazquez got the nod ahead of James to replace Karim Benzema.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old still sees his future at the Santiago Bernabeu irrespective of this weekend's Champions League snub.

"Everybody put in a great performance," James told reporters.

"It has been a strange season. But you learn from it when bad things happen.

"You never know what will happen in football, but my intention is to stay at Madrid.

"I want to stay at this club for many more years. I am happy at Madrid. This is the ideal club for me and I want to stay put."

James has a contract with Madrid until June 2020.