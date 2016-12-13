James will remain at Real Madrid, says his mother

James Rodriguez's mother said the Real Madrid attacker is not going to give up on his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Colombia captain has struggled to cement himself in Zinedine Zidane's line-up, though he has started Madrid's past two matches in the Champions League and LaLiga.

While James completed full games against Borussia Dortmund and Deportivo La Coruna, his future in the Spanish capital is far from certain, but the 25-year-old's mother insists the player has no intention of leaving.

"What I know is that he is playing for the club of his dreams, which is what he always wanted," Pilar Rubio told Noticias Uno.

"James is not going to give up."

James has featured in eight LaLiga matches as Madrid top the table this season, though only four of them have been starts, scoring once.