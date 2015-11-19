Janmaat desperate to stop Vardy scoring run

Daryl Janmaat is eager for Jamie Vardy's nine-game goalscoring run in the Premier League to come to an end when Newcastle United host Leicester City on Saturday.

Vardy is one game and one goal away from matching Ruud van Nistelrooy's record streak but Dutch defender Janmaat is eager to avenge the red card he suffered the last time he faced the England international.

Janmaat was shown a second yellow card for fouling Vardy in the 3-0 defeat to Leicester in May and is desperate to prevent the in-form forward from adding to his tally.

"We will be doing everything so that he won’t be scoring against us," the right-back said.

"We’ll have to prepare for him. I hope we can stop him. But we know that won’t be easy – as he is so quick.

"We have some quick defenders though – I’m not sure who is the fastest, maybe me. Whoever is up against Vardy, we’ll have to be ready for him.

"And it’s not just that pace – he’s a good player and very confident right now. He is doing so well for Leicester.

"He has scored nine in a row and he will be looking to continue that against us."

Vardy has not yet been confirmed fit for the Premier League match, with the 28-year-old sitting out both of England's friendlies after picking up knee and hip problems against Watford.