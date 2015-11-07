Janmaat: Newcastle not getting rewards

Dutch full-back Daryl Janmaat believes Newcastle United are not getting the rewards they deserve but acknowledged the Premier League struggles must start winning.

Newcastle have found the going tough under manager Steve McClaren this season, claiming just one victory to languish in the relegation zone, a point from safety.

While the table does not lie, Janmaat feels Newcastle have been unlucky as they prepare to face AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

"It is strange. The last month or so we have been playing okay, but not got the rewards," Janmaat told the Mirror.

"That has to change."

Janmaat added: "We need a result. Only with wins can we get away from the struggles of the relegation zone. We need results, yeah, simple. Three points.

"The manager wants us to play from the back. We have tried it a lot.

"Sometimes it was good, sometimes not so good. I think we have played a lot better football than last season.

"Everyone is on the same wavelength. Not only 11 players but the 22.

"What is missing? Which ingredients? Last game the keeper from Stoke was very good and we deserved more than a point.

"Sunderland game we had a red card that was not deserved. That killed us. But there are different things that are working."