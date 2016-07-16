Janssen perfect for Tottenham - Van der Vaart

Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has little doubt Vincent Janssen will prove to be a shrewd signing for the Premier League club.

Janssen caught the eye by scoring 27 goals in 34 Eredivisie appearances during his solitary season at AZ last term, form that earned him international recognition with Netherlands.

The 22-year-old impressed enough for Tottenham to fork out a reported £17million for his services and the striker will provide competition for last season' Premier League top scorer Harry Kane.

And Van der Vaart, who spent two years at White Hart Lane between 2010 and 2012, is backing his compatriot to make a big impact at Tottenham.

"In my opinion Tottenham have signed a great striker," Van der Vaart told Tottenham's official website.

"He is still young, but he is a real striker. He loves to play and work for the team. But he does not just score goals, he makes goals as well.

"If you work hard at Tottenham and in the Premier League, people will love you and if you score goals, you will be a legend. I hope he will do both.

"I think it is a great signing for Tottenham and a great move for Vincent."