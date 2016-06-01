Janssen progress delights Netherlands boss Blind

Danny Blind is encouraged by the development of forward Vincent Janssen after his strike in Netherlands' impressive win over Poland.

The Oranje have won four and drawn one of their last five away games after securing a 2-1 victory in Gdansk and inflicting Poland's first defeat on home soil for 13 matches.

Janssen netted Netherlands' first goal with a header after 33 minutes on Wednesday and Georginio Wijnaldum hit the winner after Artur Jedrzejczy had briefly pulled the hosts level.

AZ striker Janssen also netted against England in Netherlands' win at Wembley in March and Blind is delighted by the 21-year-old's progress after he scored 31 goals for his club this season.

"Janssen put in a strong performance and does a lot of work for the team," Blind said to SBS6.

"He has two goals in three games now. He always pops up in dangerous positions and is always available. He is a very versatile striker and a player who can only get better."

Having not qualified for the Euros, Blind's men play the final match before their end-of-season break in Austria on Saturday.

The head coach was impressed by much of Netherlands' play after a disappointing 1-1 draw in Dublin against Republic of Ireland last time out.

Blind added: "I am happy with the win and of course also slightly relieved after Friday's game - we had to improve.

"We put in a poor performance against Republic of Ireland, but we were a lot better this time around.

"We were dangerous through our wingers and did not give away many chances. We struggled a bit after the break and had to play a lot of long balls.

"But we are conceding too many goals from set-pieces. We do a lot of work on it. We have plenty of height, but have to be more alert and do better."