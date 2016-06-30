Janssen wants AZ to accept Spurs offer

Vincent Janssen claims Tottenham have had their latest bid to sign him rejected by AZ and has told the club he wants to leave.

Janssen, 22, is a man in demand after scoring 27 goals in his first Eredivisie campaign last season to finish as the competition's top scorer, while also netting three times in five appearances after making his senior Netherlands debut this year.

According to the striker, Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs have submitted an offer and the former Feyenoord academy player is unhappy about AZ's apparent unwillingness to consider it.

"I have made my decision and told the club about it," he was quoted as saying by Algemeen Dagblad.

"Tottenham have tabled a pretty high offer in my opinion. There has been an offer in the region of €18million.

"But AZ are not even willing to sit down and talk. I want to start pre-season at another club as soon as possible. This is frustrating."

AZ have already rejected several bids from the White Hart Lane club and are believed to be holding out for as much as €20m.