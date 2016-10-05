January return to Juventus impossible - Morata

Alvaro Morata remains fond of Juventus but insists a return to the Serie A champions in January is "impossible".

Real Madrid exercised a buyback option on the Spain forward during the close-season, ending a successful two-year spell in Turin.

Morata has scored twice in 10 appearances for Zinedine Zidane's side so far this season, but has started only half of those matches.

The 23-year-old will be back at Juventus Stadium on Thursday for a World Cup qualifier, with Spain seeking revenge for Italy's win over them at the last-16 stage of Euro 2016, although a more permanent relocation is not on the cards.

"Me going back to Juventus in January? It's the first time I've heard something like that," he told Gazetta dello Sport.

"It's unthinkable. I'm at Madrid. That said, it is clear that I hope Juve always wins and always will do. But I do not think I can return.

"It is a great feeling to be back – I really want to play in Turin and if I have a spare minute to spend it in the city.

"It is my second home, I found love there and Italy is always in my thoughts. At home with my girlfriend we speak Italian."

Morata was also linked with a move to Napoli, whose star striker Gonzalo Higuain completed a big money switch to Juventus before the start of the season, and he understands his representatives have been contacted by the club.

Nevertheless, his affection for Juventus meant he dismissed the notion out of hand.

"My father and agent Juanma Lopez told me that they had been contacted by Napoli," he added.

"'Forget it', I replied immediately. I told them that for how I was treated at Juventus, as I had been happy there, I would never have gone to Napoli."