Januzaj scores on Dortmund debut in refugee friendly

Adnan Januzaj scored on his first outing for Borussia Dortmund in a charity friendly clash against St. Pauli on Tuesday.

The on-loan Manchester United winger turned brilliantly away from his marker before firing home a deflected shot from the edge of the area in the first half of the encounter in Hamburg.

Dortmund and St. Pauli had organised the game in order to raise further awareness of the refugee crisis currently engulfing Europe.

The match, following on from a 'Refugees Welcome' campaign that has seen thousands of German football fans offer support to asylum seekers, was designed to "set a sign and play its part in establishing a welcoming culture for those who have fled to Germany", according to the 2. Bundesliga club.

A number of migrants and volunteer workers living in Hamburg were invited to the game, with more than 21,000 tickets sold in total prior to kick-off.

Gonzalo Castro opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side before St. Pauli, who had earlier missed a penalty, levelled through Fafa Picault.

Januzaj then regained the lead for Dortmund and was replaced to a warm reception from the visiting fans just past the hour mark, as the Bundesliga side secured the win.

After full-time, both sets of players walked the length of the pitch carrying banners bearing the 'Refugees Welcome' slogan to a standing ovation from the crowd.