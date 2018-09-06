Japan v Chile cancelled after earthquake strikes Hokkaido
The Japanese Football Association has cancelled Friday's match with Chile in Sapporo following Thursday's powerful earthquake.
Japan's match with Chile on Friday has been called off following the earthquake that struck Hokkaido on Thursday.
At least seven people were reportedly killed when the 6.7 magnitude tremor caused landslides in the northern island.
Dozens have been taken to hospital, while millions of homes and businesses have lost power, according to local media.
Tashima Kohzo, president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), released a statement offering his "deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies" to those affected and confirmed a decision would be made on the match with Chile once the extent of the damage to the area was assessed.
A statement posted on the JFA's official website later confirmed the game at Sapporo Dome has been cancelled, citing concerns about "the seriousness of the damage", the impact on transport and power grids and "the safety of customers visiting the stadium".
【札幌での国際親善試合中止のお知らせ】9/7(金)に札幌ドームで開催を予定していたキリンチャレンジカップ2018は、地震の影響により中止することを決定しました。前売りチケットをご購入された方に対しましては、後日払い戻しを行います。払い戻しの詳細は決定次第、お知らせします。September 6, 2018
Photographs of Sapporo have emerged showing roads that have collapsed and houses significantly damaged.
All flights and train services in Hokkaido were cancelled, according to national public broadcaster NHK.
Japan are due to take on Costa Rica in another friendly in Osaka on Tuesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.