Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura will take his professional football career beyond his 50th birthday after signing a new deal with J2 League side Yokohama.

Miura, who made his professional debut in 1986 and retired from international football 17 years ago, will turn 50 in February and has renewed his contract for the 2017 season.

"I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with the people involved with the club, my team-mates and supporters who have always given me support," Miura said in a statement.

The striker extended his record as the oldest goalscorer in the competition when he found the net aged 49 years, three months and 24 days in a 2-1 defeat to Gifu last June.

Miura's career has included spells at Santos, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Sydney FC.