Japan's Hasebe unsure over World Cup return
Japan captain Makoto Hasebe is unsure when he will recover from a knee injury with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon.
Hasebe has been on the sidelines since January after sustaining a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.
The midfielder has undergone two surgeries to try and remedy the problem, but was a frustrated spectator as he watched his Nuremberg team-mates lose 2-0 to Mainz in a defeat that furthered their relegation worries.
The 30-year-old revealed that he is making progress in his recovery, but still has no timescale for his return.
"I guess everything is going well (but) I cannot play yet," told the Kyodo news agency in Japan. "I don't know when I will be returning."
Japan have been drawn in Group C for the World Cup, and will take on Ivory Coast in their opening match on June 15 before facing Greece and Colombia.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.