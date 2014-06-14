Jara warns Chile to expect Spain backlash

Vicente del Bosque's men began the defence of their crown in dreadful fashion, falling to a remarkable 5-1 defeat against the Netherlands.

That has led many to draw comparisons to South Africa four years ago, when Spain overcame an opening-game loss to Switzerland to go on and lift the trophy.

Jara is determined to avoid a repeat as Chile, who beat Australia in their opening game, target a place in the next phase - which victory would guarantee.

"They need to win their next game," he told FIFA.com.

"At the last World Cup Spain lost against Switzerland in their opening game, now it's the same. It's really difficult to face Spain.

"But we've played many friendlies against them. We know their tactics, we know their football."

Chile and Spain faced each other as recently as September last year when Jesus Navas' 90th-minute goal was needed to salvage a 2-2 draw for Del Bosque's men.