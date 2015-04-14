Jardim rages against penalty 'injustice'

Juve will take a slender lead into next week's return fixture after Arturo Vidal's second-half spot-kick earned them a narrow victory in Turin on Tuesday.

Monaco argued against the penalty, claiming Ricardo Carvalho's trip on Alvaro Morata occurred outside the area, with replays suggesting they had a right to feel hard done by.

Vidal dispatched the penalty superbly, and Jardim was less than impressed after the final whistle, while also lamenting an early miss by Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco.

"The result is a great injustice," he said. "The penalty should not be given.

"We dominated the first 20 minutes of the first half and first 20 minutes of the second half.

"We came to get a better result. We have not managed to finish our opportunities, including an early one. We lacked efficiency.

"I am disappointed. We produced a good game and this result does not reflect the match.

"It's going to be completely different in Monaco - we will give a different impression in our home game.

"We showed we're an organised, good team and we created big problems for Juventus. At this level, you've got to have a certain degree of effectiveness, and I think we did show that."