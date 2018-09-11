Jarolim leaves Czech Republic post

Czech Republic have announced coach Karel Jarolim has left his role after defeats in both of the team's September internationals.

A 2-1 loss to Ukraine in their Nations League opener was followed up by a crushing 5-1 loss to Russia in a friendly on Monday.

Jarolim, who was appointed to the job in July 2016, leaves by mutual consent after four losses in his side's last six games.

"The situation is untenable and has to be solved immediately," said chairman of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FACR) Martin Malik.

"I am glad that we have constructively agreed with Karel Jarolim, there is nothing to wait for, the team needs a new impetus.

"The leadership of the association has returned from Russia in the morning and since then has begun to do its utmost to ensure that the future form of the coach and his team is clear as soon as possible."