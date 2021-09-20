Jarred Gillett becomes Premier League’s first referee from outside British Isles
By PA Staff
Jarred Gillett will this weekend become the first referee from outside the British Isles to take charge of a Premier League match.
The Australian is to officiate Watford’s top-flight match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.
Match official appointments for #PL Matchweek 6 (Sep 25-27) have been confirmed— Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2021
The 34-year-old moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country.
Republic of Ireland-born Dermot Gallagher officiated in the Premier League for a number of years.
Gallagher moved to England aged 16 and was registered to the Oxfordshire FA having competed his qualifications.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.