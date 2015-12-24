Jarvis agrees permanent Norwich switch

Matt Jarvis will make his loan move to Norwich City permanent once the January transfer window opens, the Premier League club have announced.

The winger has been on loan at Carrow Road this season from parent club West Ham, and has scored twice in seven appearances in all competitions for Alex Neil's side.

His displays have done enough to convince the Norwich hierarchy to sign the 29-year-old on a three-and-a-half-year contract after agreeing an undisclosed fee.

"I've really enjoyed my time here so far so I'm delighted to sign on the dotted line," Jarvis – who is currently sidelined with a knee injury – told the club's official website.

"It's nice to get it done before the window opens as the club have shown they really wanted me. I had a great start here and hopefully I'll be back up-and-running soon for the rest of the season."

Neil was delighted to have concluded his first piece of transfer dealings prior to the window opening on January 2, and expects to see more from Jarvis in the remainder of the season.

"Matt is a good competitor and a good team player," said the Norwich boss.

"He'll give us pace on the other flank which I don't think we've had. Only a few years ago he commanded a transfer fee of over £10m and as a player he has a lot to offer."