Jarvis bemoans penalty decision

Matt Jarvis bemoaned Michael Oliver's decision not to award Norwich City a penalty as Crystal Palace picked up their first Premier League win of 2016.

The Norwich winger was furious not to receive a spot-kick shortly after the half-hour mark when he was barged over by Damien Delaney.

His appeals were waved away, and ultimately it cost Norwich as Jason Puncheon fired home the only goal at Selhurst Park as the visitors remained 17th, four points clear of Sunderland who have two games in hand.

"I was wiped out in the first half but the ref gave a corner but it came straight off me. It was a penalty, definitely," said Jarvis.

"We created numerous opportunities but couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

"It was an important game for us but they have won it with a great finish. We have to learn from it but we played well enough."

Meanwhile, manager Alex Neil – who revealed Timm Klose left the ground on crutches after a challenge with Dwight Gayle – rued a nervy display from his side as they missed the chance to extend their cushion over Sunderland, who host leaders Leicester City on Sunday.

"It was down to fine margins, there wasn't much in the game," he said. "You could see what was at stake for both sides and there weren't many clear cut chances for either side.

"I wouldn't put it down to nerves, it was just that nobody wants to make a mistake. You are just hoping to make the breakthrough first."