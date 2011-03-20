Jarvis named in England squad

The diminutive 24-year-old earned his opportunity as Theo Walcott and Adam Johnson are injured and he will battle with Aaron Lennon and Ashley Young for wide roles against the Welsh and in the following week's Wembley friendly against Ghana.

GEAR:Up to 30% off England home kits through Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

Should Jarvis win his first cap, he would be the first Wolves player to represent England since striker Steve Bull 21 years ago.

Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll were recalled having missed last month's friendly in Denmark through injury.

Montenegro top the Group G standings with 10 points from four games. England are second on seven from three with Wales bottom having lost all three matches.

Goalkeepers: Ben Foster (Birmingham City), Robert Green (West Ham United), Joe Hart (Manchester City)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Michael Dawson (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur - on loan at Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Gareth Barry (Manchester City), Stewart Downing (Aston Villa), Matthew Jarvis (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Aaron Lennon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Milner (Aston Villa), Scott Parker (West Ham United), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Ashley Young (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Darren Bent (Aston Villa), Andy Carroll (Liverpool), Peter Crouch (Tottenham Hotspur), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)