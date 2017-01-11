Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals

Villarreal full-backs Jaume Costa and Mario Gaspar have signed contract renewals with the LaLiga club.

Both men agreed terms on three-year extensions, meaning Jaume Costa will remain at Estadio de la Ceramica until 2021, with Mario tied down until 2023.

The duo are the latest players in Fran Escriba's squad to commit their futures to Villarreal after Sergio Asenjo and Manu Trigueros penned new deals.

Mario, 26, progressed through Villarreal's youth ranks and made the first two of his three international appearances for Spain in November 2015, scoring in each of the friendly wins over Ukraine and England.

Jaume Costa was also initially a Villarreal B player after joining from Valencia in 2010.

The left-back has played 1,553 minutes across all competitions for Escriba this season – a figure only bettered by Mario's 1,987.

Villarreal lie fifth in LaLiga following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Barcelona, when Jaume Costa was sent off during stoppage time after Lionel Messi's late equaliser.

Escriba's men host Real Sociedad in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, when they must attempt to overturn a 3-1 aggregate deficit.