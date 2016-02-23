Javi Martinez back running after knee surgery
Javi Martinez is on track in his recovery from knee surgery, having completed a running session at Bayern Munich's training ground.
Javi Martinez has stepped up his Bayern Munich comeback efforts following knee surgery this month.
The former Athletic Bilbao star was ruled out for four weeks after an operation to correct a knee problem.
Martinez, who did not travel with the rest of Pep Guardiola's squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Juventus in Turin, completed a 20-minute running session with fitness coach Thomas Wilhelmi.
"I am very happy," he told the club's official website. "I feel quite good again. I have no more pain."
It is hoped Martinez will be available for the return leg at the Allianz Arena on March 16.
