Javi Martinez: I feared for my career

Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez has revealed that he feared his career might come to a premature end due to his ongoing injury problems.

The Spain international has been plagued by injuries in the past two seasons and featured just three times in all competitions in 2014-15 due to a knee problem.

Javi Martinez resumed squad training earlier this week, though, and he is keen to make his comeback after a difficult period.

"I had days where I questioned everything. It was a very difficult time mentally," Javi Martinez told TZ.

"You see the days pass by, yet the knee does not get any better. This entire process is really difficult.

"I even had days that I thought I would never get fit again.

"But my physios always managed to calm me down, they told me that such an injury needs time to heal and that I would return.

"I often had my doubts, but I knew I would get back to my best form when I resumed running exercises again. My knee is doing very well now and I returned to the training pitch on Tuesday. It won't be long now.

"I will get back to regular training action one step at a time. I will avoid duels and physical contact for now, but that will get back as well."