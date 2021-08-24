Jay Stansfield has dream full debut as Fulham beat Birmingham in Carabao Cup

Jay Stansfield enjoyed a dream full debut as his stunning goal sent Fulham on their way to a 2-0 Carabao Cup second round win over Birmingham at St. Andrew’s.

The 18-year-old forward, making only his third senior appearance, rifled home in the 26th minute as the Sky Bet Championship leaders continued their unbeaten start under Marco Silva.

Stansfield’s replacement Antonee Robinson scored Fulham’s second goal in time added on.

Birmingham wasted a glorious chance when Riley McGree blazed over Jordan Graham’s cross from close range.

Fulham punished them in style as Stansfield’s glorious, rising drive found the top corner of the net from the edge of the box.

The goal came after a square ball from Birmingham’s only survivor from Saturday’s 5-0 win at Luton Ivan Sunjic was intercepted by Joe Bryan, who found Stansfield.

Sunjic tried to atone for his error with a low, skidding drive that flew inches wide from 25 yards.

The visitors, who made 10 changes, dominated after the break.

Neeskens Kebano had a fierce angled effort palmed over by Neil Etheridge before substitute Ivan Cavaleiro found the side netting from a similar position.

Cavaleiro then cut the ball back for Robinson to curl low into the far bottom corner.