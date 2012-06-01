Jelavic: England will fail as they always do

Speaking exclusively in the June 2012 issue of FourFourTwo, the Everton striker dismissed the view that England could compete in Poland and Ukraine.

"Generally, I don’t have much faith in them… but England always seem to fail at big tournaments," he says.

"I’ve been following them for years and it’s always the same: they aim high, but end up disappointed. I don’t count them among the favourites."

The player did add, however, that the Three Lions squad possesses plenty of capable performers, saying: "They have individual quality in abundance, and can occasionally play really well."

Jelavic has enjoyed a great start to life in England, scoring an impressive nine goals in just 13 appearances since joining the Toffees from Rangers in January.

The front-man will no doubt hope that he can transfer his domestic exploits to the international stage, where his country will be pitted against two World Cup-winning sides in Spain and Italy.



By Ben Rasmin