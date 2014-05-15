Jenkins not ruling out big-money Swansea signing

The Liberty Stadium outfit have repeatedly broken their transfer record in recent seasons, with striker Wilfried Bony their most expensive recruit for £12 million from Vitesse last year.

And, with new manager Garry Monk looking to put his own stamp on the squad, Jenkins says the club are on the lookout for players at both ends of the price scale.

"We need to find a balance," he is quoted as saying by the South Wales Evening Post. "We need to get the right players in, players who are young but have good experience at the right standard.

"You need that. We'll always be looking in the market for players at the right price and we've got to judge, whether it's a £2 million Michu or a £12 million Wilfried Bony, whether it's right for the club at the time.

"We'll always weigh up those decisions and take them as they come."

But Jenkins stressed he would only look to bring in players capable of holding down a place in the starting line-up and criticised the signings of former boss Michael Laudrup.

"The thing you would say about the squad in general is that a lot of the players we brought in last year didn't make the starting XI," he added.

"Ultimately, it doesn't matter where players come from, as long as they are good enough, it will be fine.

"The change we need to make (from last year) is to ensure they are good enough."