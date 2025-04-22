Liverpool given green light to agree Dean Huijsen deal: report

Arne Slot could soon have another top-class defender at his disposal

Liverpool are set for a huge deal to bring Dean Huijsen to the club this summer.

The Reds have managed to sign both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk up to new contracts, avoiding the threat of them leaving on a free this summer.

Although the latter will be with them next term, they are still eyeing up defensive targets. Fabrizio Romano’s Real Madrid update will give the Merseysiders hope of landing one of their top names.

Fabrizio Romano rules Real Madrid out of the race for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, as Liverpool close in

Dean Huijsen has caught attention during his first Premier League season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has had an eye-catching debut season at the Vitality Stadium, having arrived last summer from Juventus.

Transfer guru David Ornstein confirmed that the 20-year-old, along with team-mate Milos Kerkez, are two of the Reds’ top targets, but The Sun reported earlier this month they are likely to be joined by Los Blancos in their pursuit of the former.

The 20-year-old has started 22 Premier League games in the Cherries defence this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Romano, another man who knows a thing or two in this field, has cast doubts on Madrid’s desire to capture Huijsen’s signature.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, the journalist said: “They have Raul Asencio at the club who is doing very well, so that’s why Real Madrid are not so convinced – not about Huijsen, but about signing a new centre-back in the summer.

“This is why the timing is helping the English clubs, so Liverpool will be there, Arsenal will be there, Chelsea will be there.”

Nevertheless, given the two additional Premier League clubs mentioned by Romano, plus reported interest from Newcastle United and Bayern Munich, according to TEAMtalk, Madrid dropping out of the race doesn’t necessarily make it an easy ride for Liverpool.

The Cherries' youngster has also notched two league goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, with Huijsen having a £50m release clause in his Bournemouth contract, Arne Slot’s side were always going to face intense competition for the Spain international.

However, Los Blancos dropping out of the race would be a significant boost, especially given reports claim the player dreams of a move there one day.

It also won’t be lost on Liverpool fans that it’d be nice to beat Madrid to a player, following the drawn-out saga with the current Champions League holders over right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Huijsen is valued at €42m, according to Transfermarkt. He next plays for Bournemouth against Manchester United, when Premier League action returns this weekend.