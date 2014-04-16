Jenkins: Swans need to survive and regroup

Reports in the British media claimed that a practice match ahead of Swansea's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea at the weekend had descended into a mass brawl, although the club played down the incident in response.

And Jenkins now wants the side - who are 15th in the table, just three points above safety - to turn their focus to the task of survival.

"I think the commitment shown by the team when we had to play for so long with 10 men against Chelsea speaks volumes," he told The South Wales Evening Post.

"I think that says enough. It tells you that everybody connected with Swansea City - staff, directors, players and supporters - is 100 per cent committed to making sure that we give every ounce of effort to ensure we stay in the Premier League.

"All our focus is on the next four games and on making sure we get enough points to get us out of the situation we're in.

"We can then look to refocus and regroup for next season, when we will attempt to push on again."

Chico Flores' first-half dismissal for two bookings in as many minutes paved the way for Swansea's fourth defeat in six matches against title-chasing Chelsea on Sunday.