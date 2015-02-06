Jennings: Lloris the best keeper in Premier League

The English top flight is currently spoilt for quality shot-stoppers, with Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea both excelling for Chelsea and Manchester United.

His all-round ability is unbelievable. He’s got incredible agility

However, legendary Tottenham custodian Jennings, who made 472 league appearances for the Lilywhites on top of lifting the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup, believes France international Lloris is a cut above the rest right now.

"I’ve certainly not seen anyone better," he told FourFourTwo. "His all-round ability is unbelievable. He’s got incredible agility and his reading of situations is exceptional. He has everything a goalkeeper needs. He doesn’t really have a weakness in his game."

Spurs head into Saturday's north London derby with Arsenal two points behind their arch rivals as both bid for Champions League qualification next season.

And Jennings, three times an FA Cup finalist with the Gunners from 1978-80, says one moment of Lloris class could prove to be the difference on the day.

"He’s always important for Spurs, so he’ll be just as important as ever," he said.

"But no matter how good you are, you’re always depending on the boys out in front of you, to protect you. But he’s a great shot stopper and he can certainly have those moments where he does his bit for the side."

