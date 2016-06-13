Jerome signs new deal with Norwich City

Cameron Jerome has committed his future to Norwich City by signing a new three-year deal with the club.

The 29-year-old was signed from Stoke City in August 2014 and scored 21 goals in his debut season at Carrow Road, helping Norwich win promotion to the Premier League in the process.

However, Cameron couldn't help Alex Neill's side avoid relegation back to the Championship at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

With his contract situation sorted, Jerome - who has also played for Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace - is now focused on securing an immediate return to the top tier.

"It's nice to get this deal over the line early on so I can come back fully focused for next season," he said.

"Within a couple of weeks of joining I realised what a good club this was. It's a good set of players and the manager is really enthusiastic and wants to help the lads improve.

"We need to come back with fresh optimism to get the job done and get promoted again next season."