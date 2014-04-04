Jese to undergo further tests on knee

The 21-year-old had an operation in his knee after sustaining the season-ending injury during Real's victory over Schalke in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash at the Bernabeu last month.

Jese tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the incident eight minutes into the game and went under the knife in Germany to repair the damage.

Now, two weeks later, the club have announced that the forward has returned to Germany for more medical checks after a setback.

The club said in a statement: "Jese Rodriguez moves in the coming hours to Augsburg Hessingpark-Clinic to undergo a review by Dr Ulrich Boenisch, after detecting inflammation in the operated knee, accompanied by a fever."

Jese had scored five goals in 18 La Liga matches this season and was tipped to be included in Vicente Del Bosque's Spain FIFA World Cup squad before his injury.