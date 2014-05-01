Jesus: 'Benfica won't change anything'

The Primeira Liga champions carry a 2-1 lead into the second 90 minutes at Juventus Stadium, to be favourites to progress to the final.

But Jesus said the advantage meant nothing in terms of the way his team played at the home of the Serie A leaders.

"We know it's going to be a difficult match against a good team, so it will be two good teams on the pitch," Jesus said.

"Benfica have an advantage at this moment, as we won the first leg. Therefore, we won't change anything from what Benfica have shown in recent years.

"Juventus, just like Benfica, have showed their quality just to be involved in this match.

"We are facing tomorrow's game exactly how we have faced our previous matches, we will do nothing different.

"All opponents are not the same, they all have their own players with different qualities and Juventus have several good footballers, but the Benfica mentality won't change."