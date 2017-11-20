Jesus Navas: I actually enjoyed playing at right-back under Guardiola last season

Navas returned to Spain earlier this year to rejoin Sevilla on a four-year deal, and the 31-year-old has since reverted to his natural attacking position under new manager Eduardo Berizzo.

Even so, the speedy wideman had no issues when he was asked to play in City’s backline last term.

“Believe it or not, I actually quite enjoyed it (playing right-back),” Navas told FFT.

During my first spell at Sevilla, I played in front of Dani Alves, so you have to get used to covering him!

“I’d not played there much before, but in my first spell at Sevilla, I played in front of Dani Alves, so you have to get used to covering him! That definitely helped when it came to playing as a genuine right-back in the Premier League.

“I’ve always said I’ll play in any position as long as I’m in the team, and that was the case last season. I’m happy to be playing further forward now, but I’d play anywhere the manager tells me – including centre-back!”

Red marauders

Navas is vying to start Sevilla’s Champions League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday night, having been an unused substitute for Saturday’s win over Celta Vigo.

The Spaniard played 90 minutes against Barcelona before the international break, and has started nine of the Rojiblancos’ 12 Liga games this season.

We’re at home, this is our stadium and we want to give our fans something to cheer

Sevilla sit second in Group E, one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s team and two ahead of third place Spartak Moscow.

They held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier in the campaign, but Navas knows all too well that the Reds will pose a venomous threat at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

“We know it’s going to be a really difficult game and that a draw wouldn’t be the worst result, but our objective when we go out onto the pitch is always to win,” Navas tells FFT. “We’re at home, this is our stadium and we want to give our fans something to cheer.

“Liverpool are a very good team who break quickly and have some very fast players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“Since I started playing them for City, they’ve improved every season and we know it’s going to be a really tough game.”

Words: Joe Nicholson • Interview: Andrew Murray

Jesus Navas wears the new Bolt and Royal Blue, with Energy Red New Balance Football Furon 3.0. To find out more about New Balance Football go tonewbalance.com/football or follow @NBFootball on Twitter and Instagram, @nbfootballofficial on Facebook and NB.Football on Snapchat