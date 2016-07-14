Jesus poised to complete Roma deal
Roma are expected to formalise the signing of defender Juan Jesus from Inter within the next 24 hours.
Juan Jesus should complete his move to Roma on Thursday after arriving at the team's pre-season training camp in Pinzolo.
The Brazilian defender is widely expected to join the Giallorossi on loan with a view to a permanent move, with an option to buy for a reported €10million .
Jesus' impending departure was acknowledged by Inter on Wednesday in a tweet wishing him well.
. has left the Nerazzurri's training camp. Best of luck from everyone at ! July 13, 2016
And Roma followed up by announcing his arrival at the club later that evening.
"On Wednesday afternoon defender Juan Jesus left Inter's pre-season base in Riscone di Brunico and, at around 2330, arrived at Roma's training camp in Pinzolo," said a statement on the club's website.
"The Brazilian met coach Luciano Spalletti at the team hotel".
meets coach Luciano tonight in Pinzolo July 13, 2016
Jesus has spent the last four-and-a-half years with Inter, having arrived from Internacional in his homeland.
He made 142 appearances in all competitions for the club.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.