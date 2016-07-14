Trending

Jesus poised to complete Roma deal

By

Roma are expected to formalise the signing of defender Juan Jesus from Inter within the next 24 hours.

Juan Jesus should complete his move to Roma on Thursday after arriving at the team's pre-season training camp in Pinzolo.

The Brazilian defender is widely expected to join the Giallorossi on loan with a view to a permanent move, with an option to buy for a reported €10million .

Jesus' impending departure was acknowledged by Inter on Wednesday in a tweet wishing him well.

And Roma followed up by announcing his arrival at the club later that evening.

"On Wednesday afternoon defender Juan Jesus left Inter's pre-season base in Riscone di Brunico and, at around 2330, arrived at Roma's training camp in Pinzolo," said a statement on the club's website.

"The Brazilian met coach Luciano Spalletti at the team hotel".

Jesus has spent the last four-and-a-half years with Inter, having arrived from Internacional in his homeland.

He made 142 appearances in all competitions for the club. 