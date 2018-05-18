Jets striker O'Donovan handed 10-match ban

Newcastle Jets striker Roy O'Donovan was handed a 10-match ban for his awful challenge on Lawrence Thomas in the A-League Grand Final.

O'Donovan was sent off late in the Jets' 1-0 loss to Melbourne Victory in the decider on May 5 after a studs-up challenge to the face of goalkeeper Thomas.

The 32-year-old was given a 10-game ban – which includes A-League and FFA Cup matches – by the Football Federation Australia (FFA) independent disciplinary and ethics committee on Friday.

The Jets announced they would appeal the decision, the club describing themselves as "extremely disappointed" with the ban.

The club has been informed of Roy O'Donovan's suspension following a meeting of the Independent Disciplinary and Ethics Committee.‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍More info May 18, 2018

Depending on how far the Jets progress in the cup and the result of their appeal, O'Donovan may miss at least a third of the A-League season.

The Irishman scored nine goals in 16 A-League appearances for Newcastle in 2017-18 and is contracted until the end of next season.