Jiangsu want Ibrahimovic in China - Petrescu

Jiangsu Guoxin-Sainty coach Dan Petrescu said the Chinese outfit are ready to splash the cash to lure some of Europe's biggest stars to Asia, namely Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Chinese FA Cup champions Jiangsu will be bankrolled by a new company from January 1 and they reportedly have a budget of $200million to attract the likes of Paris Saint-Germain star Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the Ligue 1 season and the 34-year-old has offered no guarantees about his future beyond the 2015-16 campaign amid interest from Europe and MLS.

China has now emerged as another possible destination for Ibrahimovic, with Petrescu revealing the Sweden captain is a target.

"I do not know what will be, but surely will invest money and more. From what I understand, they will bring big players in Europe and will even spend it on Ibrahimovic," Petrescu said via Digisport.ro.



"I do not know too much because the new company will take over the club from January 1.

"Would be excellent if Ibrahimovic would come to China, but do not know if he is in the mood for it."

Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals in 11 Ligue 1 matches for the French champions this term.