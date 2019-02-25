Jim McIntyre hails togetherness of new-look Dundee squad

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre admits the togetherness of his new-look squad is encouraging as his due diligence proves fruitful.

Captain Martin Woods praised McIntyre’s ability to sign the right characters to help Dundee in their relegation battle, after they fought back strongly after going 4-1 down at home to Hibernian on Friday, scoring through Woods and having two Kenny Miller goals ruled out for offside.

McIntyre, whose side had gone three games unbeaten before the defeat, said: “The best description is due diligence when you are making a signing.

“You are not just signing them because of what you have seen or whether your scout says he’s a good payer. You are finding out about his family history, what he’s like in the dressing room when things aren’t gong well or when he’s not in the team.

“You are asking all sorts of questions when you sign a player because you have got to make sure that he’s going to fit in with the group you have already got. It’s a huge part of management, the recruitment side.

“I have been delighted with what I have seen with the new guys coming in and how tight a group they are already. So that’s been really encouraging.

“But we have still got it all to do, and nobody should forget that. We are still in that bottom pile and have a lot of hard yards to do in terms of getting ourselves out of it. And I fully expect it to go right to the end of the season.”

Dundee face a tough test on Wednesday against a Rangers side who have scored 10 goals in two matches and have top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos back from suspension.

They will come up against midfielder Glen Kamara, who has quickly established himself in the Gers first team following his move from Dundee in the final hours of January.

McIntyre – who has fitness doubts over strikers Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran – said: “I’m not surprised, Glen’s a good player.

“He is very good at keeping the ball and I think the way Rangers play suits Glen.

“He’s gone to a side that will keep the ball for longer periods than Dundee will. That’s what happens when you join a bigger club.”