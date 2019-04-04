Jimenez signs up to firing Wolves into the Champions League

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has targeted the Champions League after his record-breaking £32million move.

The Mexico international’s loan from Benfica will become permanent in the summer after the clubs struck a deal.

Jimenez, Wolves’ 15-goal top scorer, has penned a four-year contract at the Molineux club that currently sits seventh in the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Watford at Wembley, Jimenez has understandably declared he wants to play alongside football’s elite.

“This is our first time in the Premier League for a while, we are doing well, so why not think about aiming for the Champions League or the top six,” Jimenez said.

“We have very good players, a good team that can compete. We have to think about the best things we can. If we qualify for the Europa League that would be amazing.

“I have never played in that tournament. It was an extra since I arrived here. I’ve seen the team is growing.

“The chairman, too, is doing good things. Now we are seventh. For a promoted team that’s very good.’

Jimenez spent three years with Benfica, netting 22 times in 101 games after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

His fee eclipses the £18million Wolves paid for Adama Traore and Jonny from Middlesbrough and Atletico Madrid respectively earlier this season.

But the 27-year-old is not fazed by his price tag.

“If that’s the cost, then I am going to keep trying to prove that my value is good,” he said.

“I am happy here at Wolves. I have signed to be a permanent player and I am here to do well.

“We will see after what happens, but being here is a great opportunity for me, and a great opportunity for me to be an important part of the team and I want to enjoy.”