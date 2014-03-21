J.League Preview: Forlan out to break duck

The Uruguayan finally got on the board for his new club on Tuesday, when his team thrashed Buriram United in the AFC Champions League.



But the 34-year-old has been frustrated in the league and went close on several occasions as his side brushed past Shimizu S-Pulse 4-1 on Saturday.

Ranko Popovic's men have shared the load in the league with six players scoring once each to see them sitting third with two wins from three matches.



A trip to the Kashima Soccer Stadium shapes as a huge test, with Toninho Cerezo's men having won all three of their league matches while scoring nine times and not conceding.



Yasushi Endo has done the bulk of their scoring with three as their defence has held firm, albeit with two wins coming against teams currently in the bottom half.



Kashima made a slow start to the J-League Cup with a 3-1 loss to Tokyo on Wednesday.



If they slip up in the league, second-placed Yokohama F Marinos will be ready to pounce as they visit struggling Ventforet Kofu.



Yokohama are also yet to concede this season and are taking on a winless team sitting just one place above the relegation zone after two draws.



Elsewhere, fourth-placed Sagan Tosu will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Albirex Niigata.



Shimizu S-Pulse are aiming to avoid a third straight league loss when they visit Urawa Reds, while Nagoya Grampus take on unbeaten eighth-placed side Vissel Kobe.



Newly promoted Tokushima Vortis are still looking for their first league goal as they prepare to host Kashiwa Reysol.



Graham Arnold's Vegalta Sendai are searching for their first win as they visit Omiya Ardija, Kawasaki Frontale travel to Tokyo and Gamba Osaka do battle with Sanfrecce Hiroshima.