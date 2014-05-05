J.League Preview: Urawa Reds face Ventforet

The new league leaders leapfrogged Kashima Antlers, Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Vissel Kobe with a 1-0 win over Tokyo on Saturday.

The Reds have seven wins from their opening 11 fixtures - a record shared by the Antlers, who will be keen to climb back to the summit after surrendering their advantage with a 1-0 defeat at Kashiwa Reysol at the weekend.

They meet Nagoya Grampus, whose seven defeats so far this campaign are in stark contrast to their opponents' form.

Vissel Kobe's progress has been stalled by three consecutive draws, but they should be optmisitc of securing all three points at second-bottom Vegalta Sendai.

The absence of the league's AFC Champions League sides means there could be significant movement in the standings this week, and Kashiwa Reysol will be aiming to climb above third-placed Sagan Tosu when the sides meet at Best Amenity Stadium on Tuesday.

Tokushima Vortis will be eager not to be cut adrift at the bottom of the table as they bid to hack away at the six-point gulf that lies between themselves and 17th-placed Vegalta Sendai.

They visit fellow relegation-zone dwellers Gamba Osaka this week, and could view it as an ideal opportunity to get some points on the board.

Elsewhere, Tokyo host Omiya Ardija, and Albirex Niigata are at home to Shimizu S-Pulse.